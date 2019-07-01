$0.27 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Company (ELY); Intra-cellular Therapies (ITCI)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. ELY’s profit would be $25.41M giving it 15.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Callaway Golf Company’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 433,589 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co

Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 53 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 40 decreased and sold equity positions in Intra-cellular Therapies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 36.90 million shares, up from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intra-cellular Therapies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 25 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 18.45 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 was bought by Lynch Brian P.. Shares for $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20.

Among 3 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Callaway Golf had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Secor Advsr L P reported 46,802 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.03 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). State Street has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.04% or 860,696 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 146 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested in 201 shares. 14,483 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Essex Investment Management Com Ltd owns 110,600 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 539,797 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 196,525 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 154,272 shares. Voloridge Lc stated it has 56,172 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,999 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for 949,833 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 2.20 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.59% invested in the company for 353,592 shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $761.41 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.86 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.51% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 6.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 618,044 shares traded or 54.21% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500.