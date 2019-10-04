$0.27 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC); 4 Analysts Bullish Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Among 7 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has $11100 highest and $9000 lowest target. $101’s average target is 9.79% above currents $91.99 stock price. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 17 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. JP Morgan downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Argus Research. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform New Target: $108.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Downgrade

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. AMRC’s profit would be $12.53 million giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Ameresco, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 96,580 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameresco Begins Phase Two of Energy Savings Project at the Medical University of South Carolina – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ameresco Announces Investor Events During Solar Power International Trade Show – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco Announces Completion of First Shared Clean Energy Facility in Connecticut – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ameresco Named a 2019 Winner for the Greater Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco Completes Energy Storage Project for Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator – Financial Post” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $676.70 million. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates through U.S.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $26.39 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 33.93 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.

More notable recent Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marriott, Hilton CEOs join group calling for federal action on Brand USA – Washington Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Small Caps Are Back? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hilton Introduces iHeartRadio to its High-Tech Connected Room Platform – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Home2 Suites project near Sac State moves ahead – Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Opens First Resort in Mexico at Award-winning, Landmark Property – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 1.78 million shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 24.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS CUSTOMER-CENTRIC PRICING TO BE AVAILABLE AT ALL PROPERTIES GLOBALLY LATER THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES HILTON’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – HILTON TO BUY BACK AGGREGATE OF 1.25 SHRS FROM SELLING HLDRS; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC – SHARE REPURCHASE WILL BE EFFECTED IN A PRIVATE, NON-UNDERWRITTEN TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.62 AND $2.71; 19/04/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS – IN CONNECTION WITH ZHANG’S RESIGNATION, BOARD INTENDS TO DECREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 10 TO NINE; 23/04/2018 – Hilton Malaysia Announces its Largest Campaign with Exclusive Room Rates for its April Sale; 26/04/2018 – Hilton 1Q Rev $2.07B; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Redefines Sustainable Travel