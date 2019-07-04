$0.26 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN); Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. SHEN’s profit would be $12.88M giving it 37.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 46,909 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 34.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN); 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (GGT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced positions in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.21 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer holds 29,776 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 164,594 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Glenmede Tru Na has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 10,423 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 30,523 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,142 shares. Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 16,675 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 186,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 15,653 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 20,925 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,157 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 43,296 shares. 4,100 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2,246 activity. The insider SCHULTZ LEIGH ANN bought $2,246.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 36.11 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “- Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Volk Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC – With Market Assessment – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NHF Completes Rights Offering, Nuveen Muni Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gabelli Multimedia Trust Reaffirms Its 10% Distribution Policy and Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.24 Per Share – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Multimedia Trust: This 5.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2017.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. for 307,011 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 44,543 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.05% invested in the company for 776,600 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 357,451 shares.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 27,290 shares traded. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) has declined 15.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $204.58 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.