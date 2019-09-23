$0.26 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI); Signature Bank (SBNY) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 15.97% above currents $119.86 stock price. Signature Bank had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. See Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $146 New Target: $142 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $68,600 activity. The insider Hunter Timothy M bought 4,000 shares worth $68,600.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 73.55 million shares or 0.02% more from 73.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 306,832 shares stake. Moreover, Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Company has 1.74% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 30,771 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 20,623 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0.02% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 10,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). 1.78M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) or 14,590 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 8.02M shares. American Interest Group Incorporated holds 75,926 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 60,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 778,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 851,901 shares.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts.

