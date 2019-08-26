$0.26 EPS Expected for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A); Kopp Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position

Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 39.53% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. JW_A’s profit would be $14.70 million giving it 41.52 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s analysts see -75.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 172,843 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 38.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc acquired 56,176 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 202,527 shares with $5.35M value, up from 146,351 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 816,198 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and learning firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank reported 305,456 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 8,742 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prns Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.31% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 10,349 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.38% or 2.70 million shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 2,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 209,130 shares. 14,933 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Element Limited holds 19,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 1.26M shares or 0.02% of the stock. C A S owns 191,544 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 83,225 shares.

