$0.26 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital (GECC); Primoris Services (PRIM) Sentiment Is 1.49

Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 54.39% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. GECC’s profit would be $2.62 million giving it 8.58 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Great Elm Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 30,761 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 6.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 67 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 45 reduced and sold stock positions in Primoris Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 36.60 million shares, up from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Primoris Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 21.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 130,254 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Expects Addition of Approximately $400 Million to Total Backlog; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES, IS NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING CONDITION; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q REV. $504.1M, EST. $487.0M; 14/05/2018 – Primoris Services at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Thompson Davis; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TO ACQUIRE WILLBROS GROUP INC IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros WG

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $16.81M for 15.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation for 54,925 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.66 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 507,798 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 13.3 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.