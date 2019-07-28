$0.26 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM); Genomic Health (GHDX) Shorts Up By 65.39%

Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) had an increase of 65.39% in short interest. GHDX’s SI was 1.84 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 65.39% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 288,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s short sellers to cover GHDX’s short positions. The SI to Genomic Health Inc’s float is 7.65%. The stock increased 5.55% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 1.95M shares traded or 225.27% up from the average. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – ECOG-ACRIN WILL BE SUBMITTING RESULTS AS A LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT FOR PRESENTATION AT AN UPCOMING MAJOR MEDICAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential Disease-Driving Significance of Somatic Mutations in RNA Splicing Factor Genes in Multiple Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $11.60M giving it 14.59 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 161,520 shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability owns 3,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 3,354 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 843,444 shares. 17,980 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited Liability. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). American Money Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,435 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 90,047 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 18,317 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 77,740 shares. Amer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 24,295 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 30,969 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 85,462 shares.

More notable recent First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Foundation (FFWM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Foundation Awards $250000 to Nonprofits through Its Revamped ‘Supporting Our Communities’ Program – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/26/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $677.10 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Among 5 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Genomic Health had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $67.32 million activity. $908,684 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares were sold by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP. Shares for $3.71M were sold by Shak Steven. $232,272 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was sold by Vaughn James J. Cole G Bradley also sold $1.21M worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Genomic Health, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability stated it has 42,645 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 42 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 231,460 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 22,235 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0% or 530,637 shares. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.11% or 38,160 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). New York-based Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 21,954 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,306 shares.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – GHDX – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Genomic Health Jumped Almost 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genomic Health +7.9% on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Genomic Health Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It develops and commercializes genomic clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. It has a 61.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit.