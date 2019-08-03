$0.26 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN); Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 627.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 31,113 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 36,069 shares with $1.72M value, up from 4,956 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $75.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 13 before the open.ELAN’s profit would be $95.08M giving it 31.63 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.13 million shares traded. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 240.07 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

More notable recent Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elanco acquires swine vaccine maker for ~$60M – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A 6-IPO Week Led By Cannabis And The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (NYSE:ELAN) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Elanco Animal Health had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Madison Inc owns 96,671 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 24,251 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Williams Jones Lc reported 189,290 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com accumulated 150,812 shares. Maine-based Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 2.22 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Inc reported 14,093 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 31,095 shares. Johnson Fin Group Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pacific Global Mgmt Com has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 413,345 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt owns 43,931 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 27,229 shares to 2,052 valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 20,280 shares and now owns 43,582 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.