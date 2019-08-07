$-0.26 EPS Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR); Amkor International Holdings Has 1.16 Sentiment

Amkor International Holdings LLC (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 73 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 63 sold and decreased their stakes in Amkor International Holdings LLC. The investment professionals in our database now have: 89.58 million shares, up from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amkor International Holdings LLC in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Cloudera, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 8.07 million shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 Now Certified to Run on Cloudera 5; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Cloudera; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Over 100 Leading Healthcare/Life Sciences Organizations Use Cloudera to Improve Patient Outcomes by Integrating Complex Data Se; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Rev $435M-$445M; 11/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss $43.9M; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 62c-Adj Loss/Shr 59c; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.52 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 128,154 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.45% invested in the company for 255,134 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.32% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,680 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 839,929 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 41.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The company's platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley.