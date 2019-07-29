$0.26 EPS Expected for Americold Realty Trust (COLD); Last Week Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Premier Oil PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 11. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 12. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Top Pick”. See Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. COLD’s profit would be $49.80M giving it 32.52 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Americold Realty Trust’s analysts see -10.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 438,167 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 44.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 664.31 million GBP. The firm is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. It has a 5.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity. Shares for $1,186 were bought by Hill Catharine B on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Premier Oil plc shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 210 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 526,228 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 29,617 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 29,425 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Cwm Ltd reported 1,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Carroll Assocs invested in 333 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated stated it has 13,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability owns 5,796 shares. City Of London Invest holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 120,588 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 15,000 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO).

The stock decreased 0.77% or GBX 0.62 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 80.06. About 3.53M shares traded. Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 98.6 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.