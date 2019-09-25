$0.26 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM); Casa Systems (CASA) SI Increased By 6.45%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) had an increase of 6.45% in short interest. CASA’s SI was 1.05 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.45% from 982,400 shares previously. With 331,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)’s short sellers to cover CASA’s short positions. The SI to Casa Systems Inc’s float is 3.87%. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 137,224 shares traded. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 03/04/2018 – PLAZA CENTERS N.V. – UPDATE RE CASA RADIO & 2012 DISPOSAL OF US ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MéXICO AND CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER; OUTLOOK ON CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER CHANGED TO STABLE; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Casa 7196.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/04/2018 – Casa Dragones Forms Partnership with BDT Capital Partners, LLC; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.08 TO $1.19; 22/03/2018 – Alyssa’s Place: Peer Recovery Center Deploys Q2i’s CASA Technology to Improve After-Treatment Care of Substance Use Disorder Pa; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – New Jersey Trial Lawyer Adam L. Rothenberg Joins CASA of Union County Board of Trustees; 12/03/2018 – GCC Signs Market Maker Agreement with UBS Casa de Bolsa; 06/03/2018 – Casa Systems Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.08-Adj EPS $1.19

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 2,500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. AEM’s profit would be $61.82 million giving it 57.60 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s analysts see 160.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 1.35 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $611.75 million. The firm offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 33.24 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks.

More notable recent Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Casa Systems, Greenlane Holdings, Surface Oncology, and Sunnova Energy on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Stock: What the Bulls are Smoking – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Stockhouse” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cheapest Places Where You’ll Want to Retire 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 2.67% above currents $59.9 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Sunday, June 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $14.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Ratings Chart

