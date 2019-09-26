$0.26 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM); Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Sellers Increased By 36.1% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 2,500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. AEM’s profit would be $61.74M giving it 56.18 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s analysts see 160.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 1.09M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) had an increase of 36.1% in short interest. FOLD’s SI was 24.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.1% from 18.13 million shares previously. With 3.09 million avg volume, 8 days are for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s short sellers to cover FOLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 3.08 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 5.25% above currents $58.43 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Sunday, June 23 by IBC.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $13.88 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications, a Netherlands-based fund reported 19,715 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 59,088 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Nomura Holdg Inc has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 140,172 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Com has 6.16% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Millennium Management Ltd owns 600,401 shares. Pictet Asset has 3.78 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 424,715 are owned by American Century Companies. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 37,300 shares. Avoro Advisors holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 10.00 million shares. 207,628 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Llc.

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Samsung’s Reinforced Galaxy Fold Ready for Prime Time? – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Baidu Losing China’s Voice Search Market to Sogou? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amicus (FOLD) Reports Wider-than-Expected-Loss for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 227% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity. $49,796 worth of stock was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W on Friday, August 23.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The Company’s principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease.