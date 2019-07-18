$-0.26 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA); Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Upped Biogen (BIIB) Position By $57.66 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 57.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 244,326 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 667,753 shares with $157.84 million value, up from 423,427 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $45.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $232.23. About 930,217 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report $-0.26 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 647,108 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, May 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24500 target. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 2.61M shares to 1.71M valued at $85.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 7,604 shares and now owns 6,962 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 730,430 shares. Caprock Gru Inc reported 3,236 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Co stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 23,813 shares. Muhlenkamp Inc owns 2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 17,843 shares. Sector Gamma As has invested 5.69% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.38% or 180,753 shares in its portfolio. 800 are owned by Community Retail Bank Na. 2,187 are held by Bessemer Gru. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 220,000 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 16,774 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,546 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets specialty plasma biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $230.75 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Cap Mgmt L P has 4.59M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 12,336 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 986 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 14,720 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And Company Incorporated invested in 14,500 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 575,000 shares. 5,255 are held by Citigroup. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,500 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 60,631 shares. Broadfin Cap Limited Company invested in 1.48M shares or 1.16% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 43,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,115 shares. 13,700 are owned by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 26,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. H.C. Wainwright reinitiated the shares of ADMA in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Oppenheimer.