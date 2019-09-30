$0.25 EPS Expected for William Lyon Homes (WLH); JIANGXI COPPER CO LTD H SHS ORDINARY SHA (JIAXF) SI Decreased By 82.93%

JIANGXI COPPER CO LTD H SHS ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) had a decrease of 82.93% in short interest. JIAXF’s SI was 127,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 82.93% from 745,200 shares previously. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 63.24% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. WLH’s profit would be $9.46 million giving it 20.39 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, William Lyon Homes’s analysts see -19.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 106,501 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including pyrite concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades copper related products, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the sale of copper materials, precious metal materials, and sulphuric acid; processing and sale of copper and hardware products; collection and sale of scrap metals; production and sale of non-ferrous metals, precious metal and non-metals, copper foil products, and other copper pipes; design, production, and sale of various kinds of copper and enamelled wires; and development and production of electronic semiconductors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $771.45 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.