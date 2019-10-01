$0.25 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc. (WBT); Shorts at SUNNIVA (SNNVF) Raised By 388.89%

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. WBT’s profit would be $35.27 million giving it 16.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Welbilt, Inc.’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.94M shares traded or 68.19% up from the average. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has declined 27.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WBT News: 19/04/2018 – Welbilt Completes Crem International Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Two Welbilt Brands Join NexGen Procurement Group; 19/05/2018 – Welbilt Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®; 07/05/2018 – Welbilt Sees 2018 Sales Up 7%-10%; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT INC WBT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Welbilt Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES WELBILT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Intermede Investment Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Welbilt

SUNNIVA INC (OTCMKTS:SNNVF) had an increase of 388.89% in short interest. SNNVF’s SI was 17,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 388.89% from 3,600 shares previously. With 162,900 avg volume, 0 days are for SUNNIVA INC (OTCMKTS:SNNVF)’s short sellers to cover SNNVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.0678 during the last trading session, reaching $0.898. About 17,242 shares traded. Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNVF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It has a 33.2 P/E ratio. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers.

Sunniva Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis firm in California and Canada. The company has market cap of $35.00 million. It focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owns and operates a network of 8 medical clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; provides software solutions to Canadian LPs that streamlines data transfer between physicians, patients, and producers; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers and accessories serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.