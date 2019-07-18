$-0.25 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO); Shorts at Chemical Financial (CHFC) Raised By 28.98%

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) had an increase of 28.98% in short interest. CHFC’s SI was 3.49 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.98% from 2.70M shares previously. With 607,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)’s short sellers to cover CHFC’s short positions. The SI to Chemical Financial Corporation’s float is 4.93%. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 88,514 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 1,350.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s analysts see -178.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 154,183 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Among 6 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 14 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 40.29 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.09% or 40,094 shares. Highbridge Cap Limited Liability Company owns 94,800 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,000 shares. 110,641 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 173,820 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability holds 3,977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 134,211 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 4,380 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 61,044 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc reported 5,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,762 shares. New England Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.14% or 96,000 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,517 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Chemical Financial Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Corp stated it has 166,211 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0% or 7,963 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 11,725 shares. Stevens Mngmt L P invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 1,563 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 0% or 5,467 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 792,320 are owned by Westwood Group Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,648 shares. 308,329 were reported by Federated Pa. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 10,566 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 60,247 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 13,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 370,997 shares.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by FIG Partners to “Buy”. The stock of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,100 shares were bought by TORGOW GARY, worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. SHAFER THOMAS C bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611. Provost David T bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789.