$0.25 EPS Expected for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC); Taitron Components – Class A (TAIT) Shorts Raised By 31.81%

Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT) had an increase of 31.81% in short interest. TAIT’s SI was 124,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.81% from 94,300 shares previously. With 237,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s short sellers to cover TAIT’s short positions. The SI to Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A’s float is 4.2%. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 11,442 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 67.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter's $0.39 EPS. SGC's profit would be $3.81M giving it 16.28 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Superior Group of Companies, Inc.'s analysts see 38.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 12,163 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 16.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Our Take On Taitron Components Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TAIT) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Taitron Components Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TAIT) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here's Why I Think Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.00, from 3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Taitron Components Incorporated shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 862,619 shares or 24.49% more from 692,933 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 7,110 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 40,006 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 18,428 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) for 429,158 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited has invested 0% in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). Blackrock invested in 8,667 shares.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $16.57 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.16, from 2.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold Superior Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 0.48% more from 5.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com has 377,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 2,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,800 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Wasatch accumulated 483,591 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 25,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 50,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,459 shares stake. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch And Inv Inc holds 0.44% or 308,176 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 0% or 217,000 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $64,635 activity. Shares for $64,635 were bought by BENSTOCK MICHAEL on Friday, August 16.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $248.36 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.