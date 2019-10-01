$0.25 EPS Expected for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC); Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) Sellers Decreased By 10.37% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. SGC’s profit would be $3.81M giving it 16.27 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 38.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 101 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 16.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies

Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF) had a decrease of 10.37% in short interest. PBF’s SI was 5.12M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.37% from 5.71M shares previously. With 2.13M avg volume, 2 days are for Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF)’s short sellers to cover PBF’s short positions. The SI to Pbf Energy Inc Class A’s float is 4.69%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 289,686 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $64,635 activity. Shares for $64,635 were bought by BENSTOCK MICHAEL on Friday, August 16.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $248.21 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 150.55 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

