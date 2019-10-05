$0.25 EPS Expected for Parkland Fuel (PKI); Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Parkland Fuel Corporation (TSE:PKI) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 30.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_PKI’s profit would be $36.82 million giving it 44.35 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Parkland Fuel Corporation’s analysts see -64.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 419,241 shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. Parkland Fuel Corporation (TSE:PKI) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c

Among 4 analysts covering Petra Diamonds Ltd (LON:PDL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Petra Diamonds Ltd has GBX 35 highest and GBX 9 lowest target. GBX 24.25’s average target is 284.92% above currents GBX 6.3 stock price. Petra Diamonds Ltd had 17 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Sector Performer”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 5 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PDL in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 13. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, July 5. See Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.02% or GBX 0.07 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6.3. About 3.46M shares traded. Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds primarily in South Africa. The company has market cap of 54.56 million GBP. The Company’s principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in St.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. The Company’s Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,075 retail gas stations under the Fas Gas Plus, Race Trac, Pioneer, On the Run/March?? Express, Snack Express, and Verve brands, as well as operates as a branded wholesaler for Esso and Chevron brands. It has a 20.52 P/E ratio. The company's Commercial Fuels segment offers bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, agricultural inputs, oilfield fluids, and other related services and products to commercial, industrial, and residential clients in various industries, such as gas and oil, residential propane and heating oil, construction, mining, forestry, fishing, and transportation.