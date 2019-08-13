$0.25 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC); Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 23.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 2.11M shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 6.88 million shares with $299.86M value, down from 8.99 million last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 8.03 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $0.25 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NSSC’s profit would be $4.62 million giving it 31.28 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 161,297 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $577.90 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 52.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

