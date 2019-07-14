$0.25 EPS Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE); Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Shorts Up By 2.05%

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. MYE’s profit would be $8.87 million giving it 18.52 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Myers Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 84,472 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 17.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Myers Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYE); 06/03/2018 – MYE SEES FY REV. UP LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGITS, CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – ALLEN & OVERY IN MERGER TALKS WITH U.S. WEST COAST FIRM O’MELVENY & MYERS – LEGAL WEEK; 12/03/2018 – Law Firm O’Melveny & Myers Steps Aside From Paul Marciano Investigation; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – APPOINTMENT OF BETSY ATKINS, DEE DEE MYERS AND WENDY WEBB AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND GROWTH OF BUSINESS, TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Cingulate Therapeutics Appoints Laurie Myers, PhD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. CGEN's SI was 3.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 3.21M shares previously. With 129,400 avg volume, 25 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)'s short sellers to cover CGEN's short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 58,298 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $656.75 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Myers Industries, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.28 million shares or 0.82% less from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 144,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank owns 695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 579,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot holds 0.11% or 93,866 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 61,665 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 34,900 shares in its portfolio. 10,140 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 28,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 1.84M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prns Inc has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) for 2,705 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 11,354 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 1,013 shares.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $216.30 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.