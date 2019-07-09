$-0.25 EPS Expected for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT); Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Sentiment Is 0

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 0 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stakes in Wilhelmina International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 263,088 shares, down from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wilhelmina International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 67.53% from last quarter’s $-0.77 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -32.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.61% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.165. About 120,684 shares traded. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HSDT News: 15/05/2018 HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – IF CO FAILS TO ENSURE COMMERCIALIZATION OF PONS TREATMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR U.S. GOVERNMENT BY DEC. 31, 2021, CO MAY FORFEIT RIGHT TO PURSUE COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – HELIUS MEDICAL – IF CO FAILS TO OBTAIN FDA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF PONS DEVICE BY DEC 31, 2021 CO WILL BE IN BREACH OF CRADA IF TERMINATION DATE IS NOT EXTENDED; 15/05/2018 – HELIUS MEDICAL- LOSS OF CO’S ABILITY TO EXCLUSIVELY MARKET AND SELL THE PONS TREATMENT WOULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS BUSINESS

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease or trauma. The company has market cap of $56.41 million. The firm develops, licenses, or acquires noninvasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing portable neuromodulation stimulator or PoNS, device for the treatment of movement, gait, and balance disorders in patients with traumatic brain injury, and other chronic neurological diseases.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wilhelmina International, Inc. for 232,961 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owns 27,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 527 shares. The Texas-based Financial Management Professionals Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares.

