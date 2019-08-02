$-0.25 EPS Expected for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT); Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 67.53% from last quarter’s $-0.77 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -32.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 39,554 shares traded. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSDT News: 15/05/2018 HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – IF CO FAILS TO ENSURE COMMERCIALIZATION OF PONS TREATMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR U.S. GOVERNMENT BY DEC. 31, 2021, CO MAY FORFEIT RIGHT TO PURSUE COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – HELIUS MEDICAL – IF CO FAILS TO OBTAIN FDA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF PONS DEVICE BY DEC 31, 2021 CO WILL BE IN BREACH OF CRADA IF TERMINATION DATE IS NOT EXTENDED; 15/05/2018 – HELIUS MEDICAL- LOSS OF CO’S ABILITY TO EXCLUSIVELY MARKET AND SELL THE PONS TREATMENT WOULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS BUSINESS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 21 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced stock positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.05 million shares, down from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. for 340,468 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 302,098 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 0.87% invested in the company for 503,656 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 467,978 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $194.94 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 4,027 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) has declined 17.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500.

