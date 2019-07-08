$0.25 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW); Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares (APTV) SI Increased By 39.54%

Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:APTV) had an increase of 39.54% in short interest. APTV’s SI was 7.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 39.54% from 5.38M shares previously. With 2.24M avg volume, 3 days are for Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:APTV)’s short sellers to cover APTV’s short positions. The SI to Aptiv Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.91%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 48,423 shares traded. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has declined 21.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical APTV News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.7% Position in Aptiv; 11/05/2018 – TD Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Global Partner Acquisition: 13F; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Carlson Capital Adds XL Group, Exits Aptiv: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Buys 4.3% Position in Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Buys New 1% Position in Aptiv; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. FFNW’s profit would be $2.61 million giving it 13.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s analysts see 31.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 114 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 7.71% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c

Among 5 analysts covering Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Aptiv had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) on Thursday, May 16 with “Underweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $105 target. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, creates and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, makes, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold First Financial Northwest, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.32 million shares or 4.49% less from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 86,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 708 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated. 2,452 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1,000 shares stake. 11,211 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). 736 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 95,666 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0.01% or 649,600 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 14,839 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 37,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 13,776 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,676 shares in its portfolio.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $145.57 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.

