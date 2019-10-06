$0.25 EPS Expected for Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE); Shorts at Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Raised By 57.03%

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) had an increase of 57.03% in short interest. HTBI’s SI was 102,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 57.03% from 65,400 shares previously. With 38,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s short sellers to cover HTBI’s short positions. The SI to Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.61%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 19,943 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 19.35% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CSTE’s profit would be $8.64M giving it 16.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Caesarstone Ltd.’s analysts see 31.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 65,826 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 25.2% COMPARED TO 36.1% IN THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Appoints CFO Yair Averbuch as Interim CEO Effective Immediately; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF YAIR AVERBUCH AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $74M-$82M; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Rev $136.1M; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION,

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $569.50 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 31.69 P/E ratio. The company??s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. The company has market cap of $464.36 million. The Company’s deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.92, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 9.80 million shares or 3.02% less from 10.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 5,804 shares. Federated Pa owns 109,806 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 85,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Oppenheimer & Close Limited Company reported 223,236 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 23,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P reported 14,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fsi Gru accumulated 0.56% or 18,688 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 7,040 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 165,075 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,383 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 6,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 10,245 shares. 63,244 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Paradice Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.58% or 829,856 shares.