$0.25 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS); 4 Analysts Bullish Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 47.92% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. AVNS’s profit would be $11.87M giving it 43.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Avanos Medical, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 212,335 shares traded. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 17.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Crew Energy (TSE:CR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crew Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Eight Capital to “Buy”. See Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) latest ratings:

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It has a 121.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Crew Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $112.92 million. The firm primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 474 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. John, British Columbia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Crew Energy Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Ser accumulated 157 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Company reported 18,100 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 9,405 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) or 86,600 shares. 15,432 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,771 shares. France-based Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) for 10,275 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.01% or 77,079 shares. Asset Management holds 2,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited reported 2,723 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 43,412 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.07% in Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) or 10,839 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. $24,950 worth of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) was bought by Cook Donald G. On Thursday, May 30 the insider TULLIS JAMES L L bought $154,767.

