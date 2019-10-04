$0.25 EPS Expected for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA); Kewaunee Scientific Has 1.71 Sentiment

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.08, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 12 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 7 trimmed and sold stock positions in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.29 million shares, up from 1.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. T_ATA’s profit would be $23.01 million giving it 17.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 131,423 shares traded. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It has a 23.4 P/E ratio. The company??s products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $42.65 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 84.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 1,256 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has declined 43.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)

