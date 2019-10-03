$0.25 EPS Expected for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA); Cambrex Has 1.07 Sentiment

Cambrex Corp (CBM) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 80 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 75 sold and decreased holdings in Cambrex Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 31.43 million shares, down from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cambrex Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 62 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. T_ATA’s profit would be $23.00 million giving it 17.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 50,680 shares traded. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cambrex Corp. (CBM) Announces Expiration of â€œGo Shopâ€ Period Under Merger Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Highlands, Cambrex, Two River, and Carbon Black on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ NCI, CBM, VSI, WAIR – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PVTL, CBM, VSI and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRCG, NCI, CBM, and TRCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 184,470 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (CBM) has declined 28.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 37.24 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation for 227,651 shares. American Capital Management Inc owns 796,306 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.43% invested in the company for 449,666 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 454,258 shares.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It has a 23.47 P/E ratio. The company??s products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.