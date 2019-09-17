$0.25 EPS Expected for American River Bankshares (AMRB); Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Lightpath Technologies Inc (LPTH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.03, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 7 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold equity positions in Lightpath Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.83 million shares, down from 6.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lightpath Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. AMRB’s profit would be $1.48M giving it 13.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, American River Bankshares’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 51,383 shares traded or 354.23% up from the average. American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) has declined 15.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $29,200 activity. ROBOTHAM WILLIAM A also bought $10,151 worth of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares. 1,100 shares were bought by McGregor Dan C., worth $14,245 on Monday, April 29. Another trade for 375 shares valued at $4,804 was made by Anderson Nicolas C on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.09, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold American River Bankshares shares while 3 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 2.96% less from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,602 are owned by Price Michael F. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 369,477 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 3,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.48% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Lc owns 330,423 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 4,698 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 14,776 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 4,494 shares. 313,203 are owned by Firefly Value Prtnrs L P. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 1,501 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 11,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $78.87 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.7 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. for 512,967 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 56,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0.02% invested in the company for 96,000 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,426 shares.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $20.45 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

The stock increased 8.82% or $0.0642 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7919. About 152,430 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) has declined 69.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)

