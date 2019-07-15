$0.25 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM); GIGA TRONICS (GIGA) Shorts Down By 65.68%

GIGA TRONICS INC (OTCMKTS:GIGA) had a decrease of 65.68% in short interest. GIGA’s SI was 5,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 65.68% from 16,900 shares previously. With 113,600 avg volume, 0 days are for GIGA TRONICS INC (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s short sellers to cover GIGA’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 7,276 shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. ALRM’s profit would be $12.08M giving it 50.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -10.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 201,638 shares traded. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 45.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Alarmcom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALRM); 15/05/2018 – Brown Capital Management Buys New 3.8% Position in Alarm.com; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.com Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 05/04/2018 Alarm.com Announces Integrated Solution for Small and Medium Sized Businesses; 07/05/2018 – Alarm.com to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.15, EST. $1.13; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $89.5M; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC ALRM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.14 TO $1.15; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 SaaS, License Revenue $284M to $284.5M

Among 5 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, March 4.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 126.14 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.