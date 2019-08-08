$0.24 EPS Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW); Restorbio (TORC) SI Increased By 0.75%

Restorbio Inc (NASDAQ:TORC) had an increase of 0.75% in short interest. TORC’s SI was 2.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.75% from 2.76M shares previously. With 140,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Restorbio Inc (NASDAQ:TORC)’s short sellers to cover TORC’s short positions. The SI to Restorbio Inc’s float is 26.34%. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 89,068 shares traded. resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has declined 27.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TORC News: 19/03/2018 – RESTORBIO REPORTS FORMATION OF CLINICAL ADVISORY BOARD; 09/05/2018 – resTORbio Completes Dosing of Patients in Phase 2b Study to Reduce the Incidence of Respiratory Tract Infections in the Elderly; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – resTORbio Completes Dosing of Patients in Phase 2b Study to Reduce the lncidence of Respiratory Tract Infections in the Elderly; 29/03/2018 – ResTORbio 4Q Loss/Shr $5.11; 19/03/2018 – RESTORBIO: PHASE 2B DATA FOR LEAD PROGRAM EXPECTED IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – resTORbio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – resTORbio Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27; 04/05/2018 – DJ resTORbio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TORC); 19/03/2018 resTORbio Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

Analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 9 before the open.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. YRCW’s profit would be $8.30 million giving it 3.43 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, YRC Worldwide Inc.’s analysts see -121.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 790,711 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 1.3% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $45.7M, EST. $38.1M; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $113.74 million. The Company’s YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers.

More notable recent YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Holland Chosen as the LTL Inter-Regional Carrier of the Year by Ryder – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YRC Worldwide Inc.: New Labor Agreement Synergies, Network Optimization, And Moody’s Credit Upgrade – Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jason Bergman Named Chief Customer Officer of YRC Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

