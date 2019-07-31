$-0.24 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN); Intuit (INTU) SI Increased By 3.29%

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $-0.24 EPS on September, 3 before the open.After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 263,295 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. INTU’s SI was 2.94 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 2.84M shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 2 days are for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU)’s short sellers to cover INTU’s short positions. The SI to Intuit Inc’s float is 1.18%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $277.31. About 935,927 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $710.99 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Media Alert: Tufin Announces Dates and Speakers for Tufinnovate Americas – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,800 are held by Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) L P. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,062 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company reported 0.28% stake. 26,463 are held by Davidson Invest Advsr. Williams Jones Associate Ltd reported 0.68% stake. 5,151 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 239,533 shares. Profund Advsr Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 10,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 186 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fairfield Bush & Commerce invested in 0.13% or 1,498 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,674 shares. Parsec Fincl Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 22. Bank of America maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $264 target. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $71.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 50.63 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.