$-0.24 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM); Mbia Has 0.77 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $-0.24 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 962,187 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 511.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 507.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $132 MLN TO $140 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Tandem Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.82; 23/03/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $3; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS TANDEM HEALTH CARE MEZZANINE LOAN

Mbia Inc (MBI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 48 funds opened new or increased positions, while 62 sold and reduced equity positions in Mbia Inc. The funds in our database now have: 70.24 million shares, down from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mbia Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 28 New Position: 20.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 10.26% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. for 7.47 million shares. Valueworks Llc owns 740,863 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Asset Management Inc has 4.21% invested in the company for 678,712 shares. The New York-based Elm Ridge Management Llc has invested 4.13% in the stock. Chou Associates Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 952,531 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 583,632 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M