$0.24 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (OPBK); Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF)’s Sentiment Is 1

Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 17 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 17 sold and decreased their positions in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.13 million shares, down from 5.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. OPBK’s profit would be $3.81M giving it 10.27 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, OP Bancorp’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 18,684 shares traded. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OPBK News: 26/04/2018 – OP Bancorp 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 DJ OP Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPBK)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $591.96 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.32 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.56% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. for 842,715 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 50,000 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 8,830 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.1% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 21,830 shares.

It closed at $9.13 lastly. It is up 7.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.05% the S&P500.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Open Bank that provides banking services and products in California. The company has market cap of $156.40 million. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including business line of credit, business term loans, and commercial real estate term loans; trade financing services and products comprising issuance of letters of credit, import and export financing, revolving lines of credit, clean and documentary collections, and others; small and medium sized business administration lending products; and home mortgage financial solutions.