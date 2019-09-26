$-0.24 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII); Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 80 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 65 reduced and sold their holdings in Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.57 million shares, up from 20.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 44 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $-0.24 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Oceaneering International, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.17M shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The company??s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,389 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. The Texas-based Chilton Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Huber Cap Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.24M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council holds 120,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 221,620 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 17,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,893 shares. Foundry Prns owns 27,925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 48,313 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 120,851 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 220,070 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 124,529 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.07 million shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for 666,416 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 397,483 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 162,988 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc. has invested 0.73% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 241,167 shares.

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. MMI’s profit will be $19.15 million for 18.47 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.