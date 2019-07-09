$-0.24 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO); Capital Returns Management Has Trimmed By $336,260 Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding

Analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Mustang Bio, Inc.’s analysts see -29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 72,807 shares traded. Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has declined 52.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MBIO News: 09/04/2018 – Mustang Bio at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 9-10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mustang Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBIO); 15/03/2018 Mustang Bio Announces Key Leadership Appointments; 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 30/05/2018 – Mustang Bio Announces Preclinical Data on Potency of its CAR T Cells in Glioblastoma Published in JCI Insight; 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 51.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 1,869 shares with $319,000 value, down from 3,847 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $47.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $195.67. About 419,580 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. The company has market cap of $142.52 million. The Company’s lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.02 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aon had 9 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by M Partners. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15.

