$0.24 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT); 1 Analysts Are Bullish Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Last Week

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. HTHT’s profit would be $70.44 million giving it 35.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Huazhu Group Limited’s analysts see 380.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.50% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 984,804 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 18.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 22/05/2018 – AccorHotels to decide on Huazhu board seat after Huazhu buys stake in company; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING CHANGES ADS TO ORDINARY SHR RATIO TO 1:1 FROM 1:4; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – COMPANY ANTICIPATES THE GROSS OPENING OF 650-700 HOTELS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 1.75; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 61C, EST. 57C; 08/05/2018 – CAPITALAND, CHINA LODGING FORM 100M YUAN SERVICE APARTMENT JV; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging Expects 2018 Net Revenue to Grow 16% to 19% From 2017; 20/04/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change; 15/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $190 FROM $168; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING SEES 2Q REV. +24% TO +26%

Among 3 analysts covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Slate Office REIT has $7.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.83’s average target is 16.55% above currents $5.86 stock price. Slate Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the shares of SOT.UN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.5 target in Monday, March 4 report. See Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

More notable recent Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VAC vs. HTHT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GXC, ATHM, HTHT, MOMO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huazhu Group Limited Schedules Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Release on August 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 547% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.87 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 47.95 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

More notable recent Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Slate Office REIT’s (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Something To Consider Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For The 6.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Slate Office REIT’s (TSE:SOT.UN) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top 10 Monthly Paying Canadian Dividend Stocks With Large 1-Year Projected Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Slate Office REIT, a diversified commercial real estate investment trust, focused on the ownership and acquisition of industrial, office, and retail real estate primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $406.35 million. As of March 8, 2013, the firm portfolio consists of approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 5.08 P/E ratio. It has 18 properties in Manitoba; 4 properties in Alberta; 2 properties in Saskatchewan; 2 properties in Ontario; and 1 property in the Northwest Territories.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 308,428 shares traded or 127.33% up from the average. Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.