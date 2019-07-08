$-0.24 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD); Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Sellers Increased By 0.27% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s analysts see 41.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 19,264 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 18.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. CBAY’s SI was 7.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 7.02 million shares previously. With 835,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s short sellers to cover CBAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 705,719 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $139.35 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Sunday, March 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1.