$0.24 EPS Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI); Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holding

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FRGI’s profit would be $6.59M giving it 9.88 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 293,121 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) stake by 29.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as Southern First Bancshares In (SFST)’s stock rose 12.31%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 167,392 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 238,280 last quarter. Southern First Bancshares In now has $285.21M valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 7,787 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.23% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 17,213 shares. 14,959 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. 374,814 were accumulated by Vanguard Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 566 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 379,571 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 281,374 shares. 11,529 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,448 shares. Rmb Capital Lc stated it has 0.06% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Ltd owns 167,392 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,052 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 11,276 shares. Castine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.99% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 27,003 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) stake by 10,600 shares to 84,202 valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 26,200 shares and now owns 287,480 shares. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) was raised too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bought 18,917 shares worth $264,123 on Monday, May 20. Stockinger Richard C. also bought $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Blackrock stated it has 3.50M shares. Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,524 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 16,276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 665 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Moreover, Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.01% or 59,600 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 238,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 19,140 shares. Prudential accumulated 45,489 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 7,491 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,531 shares.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $260.25 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It has a 43.69 P/E ratio. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

