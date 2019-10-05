$0.24 EPS Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD); Alpha Security Group (HDS) Sentiment Is 1.2

Alpha Security Group Corp (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 157 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 131 cut down and sold positions in Alpha Security Group Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 158.66 million shares, up from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alpha Security Group Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 104 Increased: 105 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 139.34% from last quarter's $-0.61 EPS. DBD's profit would be $18.95M giving it 10.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 3.88% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 134,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 73,073 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 1.19M shares. Victory Capital has 118,900 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 23,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. 179,215 are owned by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,292 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 995,824 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 41,491 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 2,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $781.65 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity. GREENFIELD GARY G also bought $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Thursday, June 13.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.19M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.