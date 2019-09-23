$0.24 EPS Expected for CypreS Semiconductor (CY); Mid-southern Bancorp (MSVB) Shorts Down By 4.9%

Analysts expect CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CY’s profit would be $88.64 million giving it 24.21 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, CypreS Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.49M shares traded. CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mid-southern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSVB) had a decrease of 4.9% in short interest. MSVB’s SI was 13,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.9% from 14,300 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Mid-southern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSVB)’s short sellers to cover MSVB’s short positions. The SI to Mid-southern Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 10,980 shares traded or 121.46% up from the average. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $46.35 million. It accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 30.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences; home equity loans; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate, as well as land and lot loans; commercial business loans; new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

More notable recent Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Adoption of Stock Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Eric A. Koch as a New Director – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mid-Southern Savings Bank declares $0.02 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB Announces Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

More notable recent CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless Looks Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.32% below currents $23.24 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

