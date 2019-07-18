$0.24 EPS Expected for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH); Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

Analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) to report $0.24 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BCRH’s profit would be $2.10 million giving it 6.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 14,048 shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 36.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.30, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 2 reduced and sold stock positions in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 1.95 million shares, up from 797,256 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kingsway Financial Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.0431 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6731. About 381 shares traded. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has declined 32.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 07/03/2018 SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN OPEN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 15/05/2018 – SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCED DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS INTEREST IN ITS PRINCIPAL INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MLN VS $46.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 10/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES – BOOK VALUE DECREASED TO $1.90 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $2.02 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

More notable recent Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kingsway Files Current Report on Form 8-K – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kingsway needs more time for 2018 10-K, to restate 2017 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kingsway Announces Warranty Company Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingsway Announces Change in Chief Executive Officer – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.24 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. for 200,000 shares. Css Llc Il owns 50,697 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 38,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,075 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 2.30% less from 3.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,167 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway holds 23,300 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 225,500 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 7,884 shares. Donald Smith And stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Fca Corp Tx holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 14,000 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 6,300 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 97,498 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt reported 10,885 shares. Geode Mngmt accumulated 23,939 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 83,115 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 131,585 shares.

More notable recent Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consider This Before Buying Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) For The 8.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blue Capital Reinsurance declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy Blue Capital And Its 8% Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.