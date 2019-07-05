$-0.24 EPS Expected for Appian (APPN); Commerce Bancshares Has 1.08 Sentiment

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 126 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 117 decreased and sold their equity positions in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 68.21 million shares, down from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Commerce Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 93 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Appian Corporation’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 131,223 shares traded. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has risen 10.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical APPN News: 08/03/2018 – Appian Named a Leader in Cloud-based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 25/04/2018 – Appian Announces 2018 Global and Regional Partners of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Tamares’ Valo Park selected as Headquarters for Leading Technology Company Appian; 26/03/2018 – Frost & Sullivan Names Appian Top 2018 Digital Transformation Platform in Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals; 15/05/2018 – HELLA Modernizes Business Processes with Appian Cloud Platform; 29/05/2018 – Appian Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Appian 1Q Rev $51.7M; 24/04/2018 – Appian Announces Latest Version of the Appian Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Appian Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPN); 07/03/2018 Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service.

More notable recent Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Appian Corporation (APPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Appian Announces Winners of its Annual Hackathon at Appian World – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Appian Named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Appian Named A Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments Report by Independent Research Firm – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 42,977 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 3.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $101.48 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FIBK vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Commerce Bank holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for 7.24 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 112,596 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.77% invested in the company for 317,883 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 371,886 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.