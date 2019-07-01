$0.24 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG); Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stakes in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. ATSG’s profit would be $14.24 million giving it 25.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see -35.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 136,734 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 27.09 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Paradigm Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ny has invested 0.12% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,836 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 95,190 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 360,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 89,388 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 27,813 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Mgmt Limited has 2.9% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 613,355 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 176 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 868,587 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% or 289,198 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,174 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of ATSG in report on Friday, February 8 to “Positive” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Imperial Capital.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $50,100 was made by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. Shares for $84,623 were bought by Berger Michael L. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 18,106 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has risen 6.04% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

