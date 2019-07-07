$-0.24 EPS Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN); Roosevelt Investment Group Increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake By $2.46 Million

Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 61.90% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s analysts see -67.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 297,105 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stake by 24.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 13,439 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 67,794 shares with $12.47M value, up from 54,355 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals now has $45.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 878,875 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 9th Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vertex’s (VRTX) Symdeko Gets FDA Nod for Use in Children – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1,463 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc reported 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 68,557 were reported by C Grp A S. Sio Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.4% or 28,232 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 419,120 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 15,345 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 852,909 shares. Oppenheimer holds 6,500 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ashford Cap Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,797 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Company holds 80,000 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $50.32 million activity. 3,450 shares valued at $658,674 were sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. $411,145 worth of stock was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 4,126 shares valued at $780,598 was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. $573,182 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Silva Paul M. 12,722 shares valued at $2.38M were sold by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4. The insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08M.

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, May 23. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Class A stake by 1,720 shares to 24,381 valued at $28.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,103 shares and now owns 18,098 shares. Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 124,486 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset holds 70,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 128,900 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sei Com has 29,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 83,900 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp accumulated 1.47M shares. State Street holds 1.84 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Capital Lp reported 18,672 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.02% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 120,677 shares. 9,298 are held by Raymond James.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. CELGENE CORP /DE/ bought $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Friday, January 18. Zakrzewski Joseph S had bought 5,000 shares worth $190,250 on Friday, June 14.