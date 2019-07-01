$-0.23 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY); ITV plc (LON:ITV) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, ViewRay, Inc.’s analysts see -32.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 477,560 shares traded. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has risen 23.26% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical VRAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ViewRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRAY); 16/03/2018 – Nearly 200 Oncology Experts Gather to Discuss Advanced Applications of MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy; 12/03/2018 ViewRay 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 27/03/2018 – ViewRay Surpasses 50th Order for MRIdian® System for Precision Cancer Treatment; 11/05/2018 – ViewRay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RAD Technology Medical Systems Purchases Two ViewRay MRIdian Linac Systems; 15/03/2018 – ViewRay’s MRldian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac Receives Japanese Regulatory Approval (Shonin); 30/04/2018 – Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida Becomes Second Institution in the United States to Treat Patients with V; 15/03/2018 – ViewRay’s MRIdian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac Receives Japanese Regulatory Approval (Shonin); 12/03/2018 – ViewRay Sees FY Rev $80M-$90M

Among 7 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. ITV PLC had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and GBX 170 target in Tuesday, January 29 report. Berenberg maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) on Friday, May 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by UBS. Liberum Capital maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Liberum Capital. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. See ITV plc (LON:ITV) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Underperform Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 187.00 New Target: GBX 121.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Unchanged

09/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 145.00 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 161.00 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.47 billion GBP. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

Another recent and important ITV plc (LON:ITV) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is ITV plc (LON:ITV) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019.

The stock increased 2.78% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 111. About 14.58M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. ITV plc (LON:ITV) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, makes, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company has market cap of $845.74 million. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patient's anatomy simultaneously. It currently has negative earnings. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.