$-0.23 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY); Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, ViewRay, Inc.’s analysts see -32.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 1.03 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has risen 23.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical VRAY News: 10/05/2018 – ViewRay Backs 2018 Rev $80M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – World-Leading Oncologists to Meet in Miami for Adaptive MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Symposium; 10/05/2018 – VIEWRAY INC – TOTAL BACKLOG GREW YEAR OVER YEAR TO $195.0 MLN, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $144.9 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – University Clinic Heidelberg Completes Installation and Commissioning of ViewRay’s MRIdian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac; 27/03/2018 – ViewRay Surpasses 50th Order for MRldian® System for Precision Cancer Treatment; 16/03/2018 – Nearly 200 Oncology Experts Gather to Discuss Advanced Applications of MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy; 12/03/2018 – ViewRay Sees FY Rev $80M-$90M; 15/03/2018 – ViewRay’s MRIdian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac Receives Japanese Regulatory Approval (Shonin); 22/04/2018 – DJ ViewRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRAY); 10/05/2018 – VIEWRAY INC VRAY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 45 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 34 decreased and sold their stock positions in Genmark Diagnostics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 44.67 million shares, down from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genmark Diagnostics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 147,055 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for 337,022 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 5.15 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 240,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hightower Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.54 million shares.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $358.71 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, makes, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company has market cap of $912.33 million. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patient's anatomy simultaneously. It currently has negative earnings. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.