$-0.23 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC); 13 Analysts Are Bullish Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Last Week

Among 18 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Alphabet had 29 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 5. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Monness. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Moffett Nathanson. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $140000 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $1287.0000 New Target: $1299.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $1350.0000 New Target: $1500.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $1400.0000 New Target: $1500.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $1350.0000 New Target: $1400.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $1400.0000 New Target: $1450.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $1250.0000 New Target: $1350.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $1325.0000 New Target: $1450.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $1300.0000 New Target: $1400.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $1430.0000 New Target: $1516.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $1425.0000 New Target: $1400.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 309.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s analysts see 64.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 274,999 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 4Q EPS 55c; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 4Q Rev $43.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 24/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Launches its Optimized Opioid Solution™ to Predict and Prevent Unintentional Opioid Abuse; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 2018 Rev Guidance Increased; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare President and Co-Founder Named A Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis Signs Agreement with SpiriTrust Lutheran LIFE

The stock decreased 0.80% or $9.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1218.2. About 2.00 million shares traded or 17.86% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $844.17 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 24.59 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

