$-0.23 EPS Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY); John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Analysts expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 160.53% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. After having $-2.44 EPS previously, Shutterfly, Inc.’s analysts see -90.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 300,913 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold stakes in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $611.41 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 27.52 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Hubbell Incorporated Appoints Allan Connolly Group President, Hubbell Power Systems – GlobeNewswire" on June 28, 2019

It closed at $19.35 lastly. It is up 3.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.46% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III for 646,421 shares. Burney Co owns 117,669 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 14,933 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 30,290 shares.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized services and products primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of personalized photo services and products that enable clients to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.