$-0.23 EPS Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY); Brooks Automation (BRKS)’s Sentiment Is 1.49

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 109 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 73 reduced and sold their positions in Brooks Automation Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 72.94 million shares, up from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brooks Automation Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 160.53% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. After having $-2.44 EPS previously, Shutterfly, Inc.’s analysts see -90.57% EPS growth. It closed at $50.55 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 65.22% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $11.32M for 61.81 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 55.56 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. for 700,377 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 1.19 million shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 210,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.62% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

